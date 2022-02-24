Zimbabwe Rugby Union receives US$200k Sables sponsorship from Nedbank Zimbabwe

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

The Zimbabwe Rugby Union through the Sables Trust received a massive US$200 000 sponsorship from Nedbank Zimbabwe to cater for the Currie Cup as well as the 2023 Rugby World Cup qualifiers.

At a ceremony held in Harare on Tuesday, Nedbank head sales and origination Heresy Herry presented Zimbabwe Rugby Union president, Aaron Jani with a cheque for the sponsorship. The event was also attended by the Principal Director in the Ministry of Youth, Sport, Arts and Recreation.

Nedbank were in May last year unveiled as the main sponsors for the Brendan Dawson coached Sables who were gearing up for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool D, which was initially scheduled for Tunisia. After Tunisia’s withdrawal, Zimbabwe faced Burkina Faso twice in Harare and won both matches to win the pool.

At this year’s Rugby Africa Cup to be held in France in July, which serves as the final qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup, Zimbabwe will face off against Côte d’Ivoire in the quarterfinals. Should they overcome the West Africans, Zimbabwe will most likely face Namibia in the last four, should the Namibians take care of Burkina Faso in the quarterfinals.

Zimbabwe will gear up for the Rugby Africa Cup by taking part in South Africa's Currie Cup First Division, which gets underway on the first weekend of April. Other international sides taking part in the Currie Cup First Division are Georgia and Kenya.