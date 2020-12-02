Zimbabwe Rugby Union to receive 2021 season preparations funding from Rugby Africa

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Rugby Union are in line to benefit from a Rugby Africa grant of EUR 276,490 to be shared among 11 countries for the successful and safe preparations for the restart of its 2021 rugby season, after a very challenging 2020.

The Fund, will see 11 of the 39 Unions, namely Namibia, Kenya, Uganda, Tunisia, Zimbabwe, Algeria, Zambia, Madagascar, Côte d’ivoire, Senegal, Ghana eligible for the funds. A targeted approach has been taken to ensure funds are applied where they will have the greatest, immediate impact and highlights the attractiveness of Rugby Africa competitions.

Khaled Babbou president of Rugby Africa said “This is an exciting day for rugby on the Continent. It clearly illustrates Rugby Africa’s support for its Unions. We have been through extraordinary challenges this year and it is essential that we do everything possible to keep this much – loved sport alive and striving in Africa.”

The Rugby Africa executive committee used the following criteria in awarding the funds. Forty percent of the fund scored on development, the strength and development level of domestic competitions and the existing support workforce necessary to develop clubs and leagues in a country. A union development questionnaire (using a scoring tool developed by World Rugby) was used in consultation with each union.

Sixty percent of the fund scored on performance, the participation and results of Rugby Africa unions during the 2018 or 2019 season, that is Rugby Cup (Men and Women), Sevens (Men and Women) and Under-20 Barthès Trophy.

Depending on their scores, unions are eligible to receive between EUR43,736 and EUR5,027 as part of the fund. Rugby Africa staff will work closely with the Unions to draft a program to be presented to senior management and Exco for approval before release of the funds which is expected early in 2021.

“We are very comfortable with the robust judging criteria used to ensure the fairness of the process and how much each Union will receive,” said Steph Nel, the World Rugby’s Rugby Service Manager for Africa.

The 11 recipient unions will carefully consider their areas that need the most urgent development or improvement. This could be for example the restart of the domestic leagues, training camps for the national teams to properly prepare ahead of the international/rugby teams.

Some of the unions may require to bolster the staffing of the national teams, and with the Olympic games in the near future, use the funding to pay for participation in the preparation tournaments.

Andrew Owor, Vice President of Rugby Africa said “We have all lived in unprecedented times this year due to the pandemic. One could never have imagined that globally, all sporting events would be shut down for a number of months. Without the much- needed cash injection, it would have been impossible to see the restart of our competitions, for them to be competitive and to put the players in the best possible position to play entertaining rugby that fans have so sorely missed.”

This fund is different to the emergency solidarity fund that saw Rugby Africa paying EUR117k to 31 Unions for immediate food and medical relief. It assisted the most vulnerable communities with food parcels, with the other funds meant for the supplying of clubs with masks, sanitisers and medical supplies. @Mdawini_29