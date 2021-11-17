Zimbabwe Sables on the rise in World Rugby rankings

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were one of the biggest climbers on the World Rugby men’s 15s rankings when they went up from 34 to 32 following their hard fought 24-22 triumph over Brazil in South Africa on Sunday.

The Sables started their campaign in the World Rugby quadrangular series on a good note when they fended off a determined Brazil at the Markotter Sports Complex in Stellenbosch. While Zimbabwe went two places up, Brazil slid down from 27 to 28. Zimbabwe’s best ranking ever was number 25 in the world in 2015.

Brendan Dawson’s Sables have set up a final date on Saturday with Namibia after the Welwitschias saw off the Simbas of Kenya 60-24 on Sunday. Brazil and Kenya will meet in the third-place playoff which will serve as a curtain raiser for the match between Zimbabwe and Namibia.

The Sables are using the quadrangular series to prepare for next year’s Rugby Africa Cup in France, which serves as Africa’s final qualifier for the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Winners of the 2022 Rugby Africa Cup will secure automatic qualification to the 2023 Rugby World Cup to be held in France while runners up also have an opportunity to head to the European country via the repechage.

