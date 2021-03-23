Zimbabwe Sables squad for 2021 season named

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national fifteens rugby team manager, Jason Maritz has announced a squad of 48 players that will report for camp in Harare on 16 May in preparation for matches in July.

A squad of 40 players was named while four others have been included on an invitational basis while a same number is listed down as non-travelling reserves.

One of the players called up is utility back Tapiwa Mafura who is playing for the Pumas in South Africa. Mafura, who can play fullback or wing made his name in South Africa’s Varsity Cup in 2018 while playing for the North West University. The 24-year is yet to play for the country of his birth.

Squad

Forwards: Tyron Fagan, Doug Juszczyk, Gabriel Sipapate, Simba Mandioma, Dean Makoni, Aaron Sawu, Royal Mwale, Farai Mudariki, Cleopas Kundiona, David Makanda, Jan Ferreira, Sean Beevor, Takunda Kundishora, Blithe Mavesere, Biselele Tshamala, Godfrey Muzanargwo, Mungo Mason, Seb Roche, Aiden Burne, Tonderai Chiwambutsa.

Backs: Hilton Mudariki, Dudlee White – Sharpley, Kyle Galloway, Jason Robertson, Keith Chiwara, Tinashe Hombiro, Matthew McNab, Rufaro Chikwaira, Takudzwa Kumadiro, Brandon Boshi, Riaan O’Neill, Boyd Rouse, Marcus Nel, Brandon Mudzekenyedzi, Shingirai Katsvere, Shayne Makombe, Takudzwa Chieza, Martin Mangongo, Brandon Mandivenga, Tapiwa Mafura.

Invitational players: David Makamba, Bornwell Gwinji, Tino Musasanure.

Non travelling reserves: Jeff Makoni, Tatenda Rwenyu, Keith Murray, Dustin Andrews, Daniel Capsopoulos.