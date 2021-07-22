Zimbabwe Sables to play in red against Stallions

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will revert to alternative red shirts when they face Burkina Faso in the final Rugby Africa Cup pool D fixture at Old Georgians Sports Club in Harare on Thursday afternoon.

Traditionally, the Sables play in green and white shirts as well as white shirts but with their kit clashing with that of the Stallions, Zimbabwe had to go for an alternative that goes with black bottoms.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union said the Sables had to change to red after a request from the Match Commissioner who felt that their kit was almost of similar colour with that of the Stallions.

“The Sables will today (Thursday) play against Fédération Burkinabè de Rugby Stallions in a red strip jersey not the traditional Hooped Green and White jersey. This was necessitated by a request from the Match Commissioner and Referees who felt the Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso jerseys were too close with both teams having Green and white on their jerseys,’’ said ZRU.

Since Burkina Faso did not have an alternative kit, Zimbabwe had to sacrifice their traditional attire for the match. Red is however one of the national colours.

“Being the home teams and having an alternate strip close by, with our opposition not having an alternate strip with them it then fell on us to provide the Alternate. Hence be duly advised that your Sables will today be in red, one of our national colors with great significance to our history and heritage as a rugby nation,’’ concluded the ZRU.

The Sables hammered the Stallions 101-3 in the opening fixture played on Sunday, a win which has given coach Brendan Dawson the luxury of making nine changes for Thursday’s fixture. Some of those adjustments were however necessitated by injury, with skipper Hilton Mudariki, fullback Martin Mangongo, hooker Matthew Mandioma and flank Blithe Mavesere are out injured. In Mudariki’s absence, fullback Brendon Mandivenga will lead the Sables against the Stallions.

