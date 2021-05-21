Zimbabwe Saints back for good

Ngqwele Dube, Sports Correspondent

ZIMABWE Saints have targeted spending only a year in Division One as they seek to bring back lost glory.

Saints’s executive chairman, Felix Dzumbunu said their target is to play in Division One for only one season before storming the Premiership.

“Saints belong at the top. We only want to stay one season in Division One but we understand you have to crawl before you walk, however, this is our target,” he said.

Board of trustees’ chairman, Vincent Pamire believes they have learnt their lessons and are now ready to bring back the former Premier League champions back for good.

Pamire said they have done due diligence in their latest revival campaign and is convinced Saints nothing stands in the way of the former Premiership champions’ revival.

Speaking during a donation ceremony held Friday at the Zimbabwe Saints Clubhouse in Queens Park East, Pamire said beating Highlanders and Dynamos is what the Saints family is missing.

Chauya Chikwata received training bits and tracksuits from Sunset TransAfrica Funeral Insurance and Mzansi Express respectively.

Saints also received balls from their fundraising and mobilising director, Henry Mushonga.

“I blame myself because we did not do due diligence when we left the team when I was heading for Zifa but we have done that now and this will ensure the team does not go down.

“The Saints family is happy when we beat Highlanders, when we beat Dynamos, our aim is to play among the top teams,” he said.

Mzansi Express representative, Elson Mugade said they will be donating a kit to Saints once the league kicks off.

Sunset Trans Africa Funeral Insurance representative, Grey Pote said they are with Saints for the long haul and will continue partnering the side when it gets into the Premiership.