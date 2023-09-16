Zimbabwe Saints expelled again

Nkosilathi Sibanda, Online Reporter

TROUBLED Zifa Southern Region Division One League side Zimbabwe Saints has been expelled.

Chikwata were barred from taking part in the league on September 14 for failing to fulfil fixtures and not paying affiliation fees.

This is not the first time the beleaguered team has faced the axe as in in 2014, they were kicked out under the same circumstances.

In notifying the club of its expulsion through a letter seen by Zimpapers Sports Hub, the Zifa Southern Region administrator Augustine Ndlovu said they had to evoke the league’s rules and regulations article 22.4.

“We wish to advise you that the executive committee as per our rules and regulations article 22.4 of the league has resolved to expel you from participating in the league games due to failure to fulfill three matches and non-payment of affiliation fees,” read the letter dated on September 14.

Chikwata failed to play against Mosi Rovers on June 17, Binga Pirates on July 26 and another one with Mosi Rovers on September 13.

But, Zimbabwe Saints’ vice president Ishmael Kaguru said he knew nothing about the expulsion and had not seen the letter.

“This is news to me. As far as we know we are still in the league,” he said.

So grave is Chikwata’s situation as the team was headed for relegation, given they have been struggling to register a win.

Kaguru recently told Zimpapers Sports Hub that the club was in dire need of financial injection to be able to stand on its feet.

“The main challenge we have at Zimbabwe Saints is funding, nothing else,” he is on record as saying.