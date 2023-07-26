Zimbabwe School of Mines raises funds to drill boreholes

Wilbrought Ndlovu, Sunday News Reporter

The Zimbabwe School of Mines is looking at drilling four boreholes within their facility in Bulawayo to help alleviate the water challenges being faced.

Bulawayo is faced with perennial water shortages which has seen the city implementing a 48-hour water shedding schedule for the better part of the year.

In an interview, the institution’s principal, Mr Edwin Mugwaze said they are facing water challenges due to limited water supply as the school currently has one borehole which was inadequate especially during water shedding.

To that end the school will on Saturday hold a fund raising marathon towards the borehole drilling project.

“We are trying to equip the school with boreholes, noticing the water challenges in the region, we are not spared either because we are also cut and us being a school where we will be having thousands of students we have to have adequate water.

“We currently have one borehole which is supplying us with water but it’s not enough for the institution, so our aim is to try and engage with some companies as we fund raise towards drilling some boreholes and the idea is to have about four boreholes in the institute”, said Mr Mugwaze.

“We came up with this idea of marathon as a way of fund raising but we have tagged this event with a number of activities. It’s really a family kind of event where families will get to spend the time together and there will be a braai and music for entertainment so we are hoping to have fun and hopefully we should be able to achieve our objective”, he said.