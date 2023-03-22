Zimbabwe set for Japan Expo 2025

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to participate at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Japan where it will use the opportunity to promote Brand Zimbabwe, trade and investment as well as spearhead the country’s re-engagement drive.

Briefing the media after the Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Service Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said Zimbabwe has been allocated 80 square metres to exhibit at the expo. She revealed that the government has appointed Mr Allan Majuru to be the Commissioner General for the expo.

“Cabinet is informing the nation that after the highly successful Expo 2020 Dubai, Zimbabwe will participate at the Expo 2025 Osaka in Japan from 13 April to 13 October, 2025. Zimbabwe has been allocated an 80m2 stand for its exhibition, meetings and commercial activities. The country will use the opportunity as follows: to promote the Brand Zimbabwe campaign and showcase its social and cultural diversity; to promote Zimbabwe’s trade and investment opportunities as well as tourist attractions; to benchmark Zimbabwe’s innovations, products and processes against international best practices; and to re-engage with the international community,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

The six months’ expo will run under the theme “Designing Future Society for our Lives”, and is expected to attract approximately 28 million visitors.

“Government has appointed Mr. Allan Majuru, the Chief Executive Officer of ZimTrade as the Commissioner General for Expo 2025 Osaka. A National Coordinating Committee has been tasked to oversee preparations for Expo 2025 Osaka.

“The private sector is represented by the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries (CZI), the Zimbabwe National Chamber of Commerce (ZNCC), Chamber of Mines of Zimbabwe, the Small and Medium Enterprises Association, and the Shipping and Forwarding Agents Association of Zimbabwe, among other business associations,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, Cabinet has encouraged participants from the private sector to sponsor their participation, and to profile their investment projects, develop robust digital marketing platforms and enhance product and service visibility.

“A robust communication and publicity strategy will be developed to ensure adequate information dissemination and raise awareness of the Expo 2025 prior to, during and after the Expo,” said Minister Mustvangwa.