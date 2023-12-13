Zimbabwe shines at Africa’s Spelling Bee Championship

Sandisiwe Gumbo, Sunday Life Reporter

ZIMBABWE remarkably excelled in showcasing its linguistic prowess and intelligence to participants from across the continent on the African Spelling Bee Championships 2023 (ASB23) that recently came to a conclusion in Kampala, Uganda.

The Spelling Bee brought together 11 countries and has left an indelible mark as a celebration of linguistic excellence and cultural exchange.

“It is always such a heart-warming experience hosting the future of Africa,” stated Mr Aaron Kirunda, Director of Uganda’s Spelling Bee. “The African Spelling Bee brings together the brightest children on the continent and interacting with them gives me so much hope for this continent,” he added.

The final standings for the ASB23 Senior Category consisted of Praises Esere Minabowa (Nigeria) on the top, David Busha (Ethiopia) coming 2nd and 3rd – Tashinga Chereni (Zimbabwe) coming 3rd.

The Junior Category winners for ASB23 included Lesedi Seemane (South Africa) and Agaba Austin Jordan (Uganda) who tied for the 1st place and Claudia Jean Madhombiro (Zimbabwe) coming 3rd

These exceptional spellers represented their nations with pride and also showcased the diversity and richness of the African linguistic landscape.

The ASB23 not only celebrated linguistic achievement but also served as a platform for cultural exchange and friendship among participants. The event highlighted the importance of promoting education and literacy across the African continent.

“The exposure and the memories that the children from different African countries create will positively change their lives and motivate millions more children across the continent to work hard and be part of this vocabulary exhibition,” mentioned Chairman of the African Spelling Bee Executive Committee, Mr Lewis Mbaula Chisale,

The 7th edition of the African Spelling Bee will be hosted by Abuja, Nigeria in December 2024.