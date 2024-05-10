Zimbabwe soccer coach in great start in the US

By Lovemore Dube

ZIMBABWEAN soccer coach Tawanda Kaseke of Polk United FC has started the United Premier Soccer League First Division season with a bang.

His team sits at the top of the table after three games with no loss.

Their impressive 4-0 start has not only pleased the fans but has also been a source of pride for the team and staff.

“We worked hard in preparation for the season, and to see the players apply themselves and continue to grow is a testament to their commitment. The fans have been absolutely magnificent too,” said Kaseke.

The season kicked off with a tight 1-0 win away at Hunter Creek Soccer Club, followed by a 3-2 victory which he described as thrilling at home against Golden Goal Soccer Club.

Polk United FC continued their winning streak with an impressive 4-2 win over Atletico FC Orlando.

Kaseke said one of the standout aspects of Polk United FC’s performance this season has been the integration of young players into the squad.

He emphasized the club’s commitment to youth development, stating, “The first three games of the season, we have given players under the age of 20 a chance to play with the senior players. The youngest player is 17 years old.”

Polk United FC’s next match was scheduled for last night at home against Nona Soccer Club.

With their strong start to the season and commitment to developing young talent, kaseke said Polk United FC are proving to be a force to be reckoned with in the league which is fourth tier in the US.

Coach Kaseke Is a former student at Matopo High and Hamilton High SchoolS, where he honed his skills as a player before joining Highlanders Football Club juniors.

Kaseke left Zimbabwe on scholarship to Kenyon College.

There, he not only excelled as a player but also developed a keen interest in coaching. With a UEFA B coaching license under his belt, Kaseke has completed and passed 23 coaching courses, showcasing his commitment to continuous learning and improvement in the field of football.

Over the last decade and a half, Kaseke has worked tirelessly with both female and male players at various levels, from youth to high school, college and senior level.

Coach Kaseke has played a significant role in recruiting multiple players from Zimbabwe, helping them pursue their dreams in both football and academics in the US.

His dedication to talent development and his ability to inspire and mentor young players make him a true asset to the world of football.

His dream remains to return and coach for a while and share what he has gained abroad should the opportunity arise in his off-season.