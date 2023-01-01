Zimbabwe soccer player makes history in La Liga

Innocent Kurira, Sports Reporter

HISTORY was made on Friday when Tinotenda Kadewere became the first Zimbabwean to play in the Spanish La Liga as the striker made his debut appearance for Real Mallorca.

Kadewere was introduced in the 84th minute for South Korean Lee Kang-in as Mallorca were beaten 2-0 by Getafe at Coliseum Alfonso Pérez. His coach Javier Aguirre spoke highly of the Zimbabwean international after the match. Aguirre is pleased with the great effort that Kadewere is putting into training and is excited about what the Zimbabwean will deliver in future.

“Well, Tino (Kadewere) had a serious injury. When he arrived, his parent club, the French team (Lyon), did not want him to have surgery, but he had a rather ugly private affair and he got ahead. He is a boy with very good character. But I wait for him and he will give us things. I am very happy with his attitude, which is fundamental. The boy puts a lot of effort into it and he’s going to give us joy,” said Aguirre.

Kadewere could have made his debut earlier but a muscle injury kept him out for several weeks.

Olympic Lyon signed the player from Le Havre for Euros 12m where he finished as Ligue 2’s top scorer in 2020.

In his debut season for Lyon, Kadewere scored 10 goals but was not in the same form last season, starting less than five games and scoring only once in fifteen matches across all competitions, resulting in his loan move to Spain.

In South Africa's DStv Premiership, 36-year old Warriors defender Onismor Bhasera was on target for SuperSport United as they beat Marumo Gallants 1-0 at the Lucas Moripe Stadium on Friday. Bhasera rose high to head home Grant Margeman's pinpoint cross past fellow Zimbabwean Washington Arubi in the 56th minute, a goal which gave Matsatsantsa the three points, their seventh win of the season.