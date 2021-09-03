Zimbabwe, South Africa in goalless stalemate

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE started off their 2022 Fifa World Cup qualifiers with a 0-0 draw against South Africa at the National Sports Stadium in Harare on Friday (today).

The Warriors put up a lifeless display in the goalless stalemate with Bafana Bafana as they failed to put pressure on the South African defence. Ronwen Williams was hardly tested in goals for the visitors with just one shot on target.

On the other hand, Talbert Shumba was kept busy for the better part of the match. Shumba almost gifted South Africa with a goal in the 66th minute when he saved an effort from substitute Bongokuhle Hlongwane but the ball flew goalward and it took an alert Gilroy Chimwemwe to clear off the line.

Zimbabwe now make the trip to East Africa for a clash with Ethiopia next Tuesday.

There will be some concerns ahead of that match as France based striker, Tinotenda Kadewere was withdrawn in the 58th minute because of injury.

Zimbabwe: Talbert Shumba, Divine Lunga, Gilroy Chimwemwe, Alec Mudimu, Onismor Bhasera, Thabani Kamusoko, Marshal Munetsi, Knowledge Musona (captain), Kudakwashe Mahachi (Rusike 58 mins), Khama Billiat, Tinotenda Kadewere (Dzvukamanja 58 mins)

Unused substitutes: Washington Arubi, Farai Madhanaga, Martin Mapisa, Godknows Murwira, Kevin Moyo, Jonah Fabisch, Ishmael Wadi, Silas Songani, William Stima, Perfect Chikwende

