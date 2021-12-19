Zimbabwe steps up electoral reforms

Harare Bureau

THE Zimbabwe Electoral Commission (Zec) is proposing to include Braille voting and extending voting privileges to people admitted in hospitals during elections, as part of electoral reforms that will be incorporated into the amended Electoral Act.

This comes as the Portfolio Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs is also discussing a draft document on a raft of electoral reforms, and has since presented the draft to ZEC.

Government is currently implementing a number of reforms, which include political and economic reforms as part of the Vision 2030 agenda.

Minister of Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, Ziyambi Ziyambi, could not shed more light on the draft document presented to ZEC, but confirmed to our Harare Bureau that Government was working on a raft of electoral reforms.

“I have not seen it (the document), but we are still working on it (electoral reforms),” he said.

Zec Commissioner, Joyce Kazembe, said the country had also started implementing some of the recommendations suggested by foreign and local observers after the 2018 elections.

“We always get these recommendations after elections. We had a meeting in Nyanga for those who had observed, foreign and local observers as well as Civil Society observers, and we took into account the recommendations that they made.

“We have begun implementing the recommendations through the electoral reforms,” she said.

“Currently, we are just looking at the submissions from the Parliamentary Committee on Justice, Legal and Parliamentary Affairs, since we have been engaging them, they just sent a document with proposed reforms, some of them which we proposed even in 2013.

“We have made an input, agreed with them on certain things, and on other things we did not agree.

“Quite a number of issues in the Electoral Act need changing, for example, media monitoring. What we are using currently are the 2008 media regulations, which are highly outdated.

“We tried last time, it did not work, however, we are hoping this will be amended this time around.”

Commissioner Kazembe also added that Zec was working on including people with mobility challenges to be included during election times.

“For the visually impaired we are playing around with the possibility of coming up with a ballot that they can read,” she added.

“There is also an extension of a postal ballot to everyone who will not be able to vote on voting day, in particular, officials on duty; we get a lot of staff from State institutions.

“We are also seeing if we can do this to people with disabilities, since we have been limiting ourselves to people with no physical challenges. So, we are trying to be as broad as possible.

“Like in South Africa, they go to hospitals during voting periods. However, in South Africa, they have no wards to talk about, it is party based, they vote for individuals.

“So, we will give them a postal vote and we will have a register which says, this person is in hospital, indicating the polling station.

“These postal votes will be arranged according to the constituency, polling area and ward. All these details will be in an envelope including the number of ballots that we have that is the President, constituency and wards.

“These will be sent to the person wherever they will be. There will be indications of how the ballots will be brought here and counted, long before everyone else has voted.

“So that by the time everyone votes, these envelopes should be at the wards the person has indicated, so that the vote is not lost.”

Government has been calling on various stakeholders, including political parties and interest groups to take advantage of the Electoral Amendment Act to bring forward all contentious issues related to electoral reforms.

Last Friday, the Political Actors Dialogue (Polad) presented a document on a raft of proposed electoral reforms.