Zimbabwe through to Plate semis at Under-19 Cricket World Cup

ZIMBABWE are through to the Plate semifinals at the International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup after they floored Scotland by 108 in a quarterfinal match played at Queen’s Park Oval, Trinidad and Tobago on Wednesday.

The Emmanuel Bawa captained Zimbabwean youngsters will face off against Ireland in the Plate semifinals on Saturday.

Opening batsman, Matthew Welch top scored with 78 runs off 117 deliveries while vice-captain and Player of the Match Brian Bennett was second best with 54 as Zimbabwe were bowled out for 248 in 49.5 overs.

Brilliant bowling from Zimbabwe saw them wipe out Scotland for 140 in 39 overs. David Bennett and Connor Mitchell picked up three wickets each while there was one wicket apiece for Mgcini Dube, Bennett, Bawa and Alex Falao.

Should Zimbabwe win against Ireland on Saturday, they will qualify for the Plate final, a brilliant opportunity to finish in the top 10, which would be an improvement from their display at the last Under-19 World Cup in South Africa where they secured 11th place.

After winning their opening group match against Papua New Guinea by 228 runs, they went on to lose to Pakistan by 115 runs and to Afghanistan by 109 runs, Zimbabwe ended in third place in their pool, which relegated them to the Plate playoffs. [email protected]_29