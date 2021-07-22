Zimbabwe thumped by Bangladesh in first Twenty20 International

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE suffered heavy defeat at the hands of Bangladesh in the first Twenty20 International cricket encounter at Harare Sports Club on Thursday when they went down by eight wickets.

Regis Chakabva top scored for Zimbabwe with 43 off 22 balls, with the second highest scorer being debutant Dion Myers on 35 as the home team was bowled out for 152 in 19 overs after they won the toss and chose to set the visitors a target to chase.

Bangladesh lost just two wickets in their run chase, both through run outs on their way to scoring 153/2 in 18.5 overs to win the match with seven balls to spare.

Mohammad Naim top scored for Bangladesh with 63 runs off 61 balls while his opening partner Soumya Sarkar made 50 off 45 deliveries to walk away with the Man of the Match award. Naim and Sarkar put up an opening stand of 102 to give Bangladesh a perfect platform in their run chase.

Bangladesh only lost Sarkar and captain Mahmudullah, who were both run out as the Zimbabwean bowlers failed to pick up any wickets.

The two teams clash in the second and third T20Is at Harare Sports Club on Friday and Sunday.

Bangladesh are using the matches to prepare for the International Cricket Council T20 World Cup to be held in Oman and the United Arab Emirates in October this year.

