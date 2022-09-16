Zimbabwe to face England, Pakistan at ICC Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup

Mehluli Sibanda, Sports Editor

ZIMBABWE have been drawn to play against England, Pakistan as well as Rwanda at next year’s inaugural International Cricket Council Under-19 Women’s Cricket World Cup in South Africa.

According to the match schedule released by the ICC today, Zimbabwe face England on Sunday 15 January at the JB Marks Oval in Potchefstroom. Two days later, they go up against fellow African nation Rwanda at the North West University Oval before rounding off the tournament by taking Pakistan on 19 at the same venue.

Zimbabwe automatically qualified for the tournament together with hosts South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka and West Indies.

At the end of the group matches, the top three teams in each pool will make it into the Super where the top two from each Super Six group make it to the semifinals. The final of the tournament is on 29 January at the Willowmoore Park in Benoni.

The Young Lady Chevrons are coached by former senior national team coach, Trevor Phiri.

As part of preparations for next year’s tournament, the Zimbabwean juniors are heading to South Africa next month to play five T20 matches.

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29