Zimbabwe to face Sri Lanka, Namibia in ICC Men’s T20 World Cup warm up matches

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will square off against Sri Lanka as well as Namibia in the International Cricket Council Men’s Twenty20 World Cup warm up matches in Australia next month.

First up for the Chevrons is a clash with Sri Lanka at the Melbourne Cricket Ground on 10 October before they take on Namibia at the Junction Oval three days later.

The two fixtures should get the Dave Houghton coached Zimbabwean team prepared for its first-round fixtures against Ireland, West Indies and Scotland. Zimbabwe face Ireland on 17 October, followed by West Indies two days later and Scotland are the last group opponents for the Zimbabweans on 21 October.

In order to make it to the next round, Zimbabwe must be in the top two in their group. With the way the team has been playing under Houghton, chances of making it past the first round look bright.

Zimbabwe qualified for the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup after winning the qualifier held in the South African country in July and will be looking to make a huge impression at the tournament they missed last year due to the country’s suspension by the ICC in 2019 which saw the team not being able to take part in the global qualifiers.

