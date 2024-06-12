Zimbabwe to host 150 regional companies at the SADC industrial week

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

A total of 150 companies from the SADC region are expected to participate in the seventh Annual SADC Industrialisation Week, which will run from 28 July to 2 August 2024 in Harare.

Hosted by the Ministry of Industry and Commerce in collaboration with the SADC Secretariat, the SADC Business Council and the Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries, the Industrial Week will run under the theme ‘Promoting innovation to unlock opportunities for sustainable economic growth and development towards an Industrialised SADC.

Giving an update on the preparations for the hosting of the 44th SADC summit of heads of state and Government at a post-cabinet briefing on Tuesday, the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the major highlights of the Industrialisation week will be the Investment Conference Official Opening by the President and the Ministers’ Plenary Session.

“The SADC Summit will be preceded by the 7th Annual SADC Industrialisation Week, which will run from 28 July to 2 August 2024. The Confederation of Zimbabwe Industries will assume Chairmanship of the SADC Business Forum.

“It is expected that 150 companies from the SADC region will participate at the event, comprising private sector players in the agro-processing, mineral beneficiation, pharmaceutical, financial, consumer and capital goods, women and youth, Micro, Small and Medium Enterprises and infrastructure sectors,” said Dr Muswere.

Turning to the SADC summit, Dr Muswere advised that Technical Preparatory Sub-Committees have been constituted to prepare for the 44th SADC Summit, namely: Transport; Protocol and Conferencing; Accommodation; Entertainment and Excursions; Security and Accreditation; Media and Publicity; Health and Environment; Information, Communication and Technology; Industrialisation Week; Public Lecture and Finance.

He said the 44th SADC Summit will have two side events on 18 August 2024, namely: a tour of Geo-Pomona Waste Management Project by Heads of State and Government; and the Launch of the SADC Liberation Square at the Museum of African Liberation.

“In addition, President Mnangagwa will deliver a public lecture at the University of Zimbabwe titled ‘Building Research Capacity and Innovation Ecosystems for a Sustainable Industrialised SADC Economy’

“Meanwhile, the construction of other support infrastructure is underway in Mt. Hampden, including the following: a dedicated 12.8 kilometre 11KV line from Mt. Hampden to the New Parliament; civil works, including roads and water systems,” said Dr Muswere.

