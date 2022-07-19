Zimbabwe to host Bangladesh and India before touring Australia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

WITH their spot at the International Cricket Council Men’s T20 World Cup 2022 secured, Zimbabwe will now turn their immediate attention to back-to-back home series against Bangladesh and India scheduled for July-August.

At the conclusion of those two incoming tours, Zimbabwe will leave for Australia where they will face their hosts in three one-day international (ODI) matches.

First, Bangladesh will visit Zimbabwe for three Twenty20 international (T20I) games set for 30 and 31 July and 2 August at Harare Sports Club in the capital – play will be starting at 1:00 PM local time.

The two sides will then lock horns in as many ODIs set for 5, 7 and 10 August at the same venue, with the matches getting underway at 9:15 AM local time.

A few days later, Zimbabwe will host India for three ODIs to be played on 18, 20 and 22 August, also at Harare Sports Club and starting at 9:15 AM local time.

The series against India is part of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League, a 13-team competition serving as the main route for direct qualification for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to be staged in India.

Zimbabwe’s spot at the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2022, to be held in Australia starting in October, was confirmed at the weekend when they won the eight-team qualifying tournament that took place in Bulawayo. In the final, Zimbabwe defeated Netherlands by 37 runs to finish the tournament unbeaten.

But prior to going down under for the global T20 jamboree, Zimbabwe will first tour Australia for another Super League series consisting of three ODIs scheduled for 28 and 31 August and 3 September in Townsville – the matches will be starting at 1:40 AM Zimbabwe time (9:40 AM Australia time).

