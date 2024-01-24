Zimbabwe to host Economic Commission for Africa (EGA) Conference

Rutendo Nyeve, Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE is set to host the 56th session of the Economic Commission for Africa (EGA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development in Victoria Falls.

Running under the theme: “Financing the Transition Inclusive Green Economies in Africa: Imperatives, Opportunities and Policy OptionS11, the conference be held from 28 February to 5 March 2024.

In a statement, the Minister of Finance, Economic Development and Investment Promotion, Professor Mthuli Ncube confirmed the hosting of the conference saying it will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by experts and African Ministers responsible for Finance, Planning and Economic Development.

“The Government of the Republic Zimbabwe will have the privilege of hosting the Fifty-Sixth (56th) Session of the Economic Commission for Africa (EGA) Conference of African Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development at Elephant Hills Hotel in Victoria Falls from 28 February to the 5 March 2024.

“Beyond the statutory matters of EGA, the Conference will facilitate dialogue and exchange of views by 4 experts and African Ministers responsible for Finance, Planning and Economic Development, as well as Governors of Central Banks on these pertinent issues for the development agenda of Africa,” said Prof Ncube.

He said a high-profile global thought-leader will present on the topic on “Artificial Intelligence and economic development in Africa” while the event will consist of technical deliberations by a committee of experts on the theme and statutory issues during the first three days, followed by the Conference of Ministers of Finance, Planning and Economic Development during the last two days.

“In preparation for the Conference, Government has constituted Inter-Ministerial Technical Sub- Committees drawn from various Government Ministries, Departments and Agencies working closely with the UNECA Secretariat, to lead the coordination of the various aspects of the Conference.

“The event is part of the government’s contribution as a member to the United Nations family and also presents an opportunity to promote the country globally, as we pursue our Engagement and Re- engagement drive with the International Community,” said Prof Ncube.

The theme of the conference is expected to aptly capture the challenges facing the continent in terms of accessing adequate and timely resources to finance the transition towards green economies and the negative impacts on economies arising from climate change, pandemics, growing debt levels and conflicts, among others.

