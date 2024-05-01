Zimbabwe to host major tourism forum

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

ZIMBABWE will host the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum in Victoria Falls in July, which will be the first time a country in the African continent has ever hosted the meet.

In a post-Cabinet Briefing on Tuesday afternoon the Minister of Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Dr Jenfan Muswere said the hosting of the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum in Zimbabwe was after a Zimbabwean delegation put up an exceptional exhibition at a similar forum that was held in Spain in October last year.

“Zimbabwe will be hosting the United Nations Tourism Africa Gastronomy Forum, the first on the African continent, in Victoria Falls from 26 to 28 July 2024. Zimbabwe was chosen to host the Forum in the wake of an exceptional exhibition of the country’s culture and cuisine by a Zimbabwean delegation at a similar Forum held in Spain in October 2023,” he said.

The Minister revealed that during the forum in Spain the country received 100 scholarships from the UN Tourism, targeting Zimbabwean beneficiaries.

“The scholarships have all been taken up by students in Culinary Departments and Schools across

Zimbabwe. All the country’s ten provinces benefitted from the scholarships. Meanwhile, the Government is in the process of establishing a Gastronomy Tourism Academy in Victoria Falls to serve Zimbabwe and the whole of Africa,” said Dr Muswere.

The Minister further said the prestigious event in Victoria Falls will further validate President Mnangagwa’s untiring efforts to establish our country as a global leader in Heritage-based Tourism and Hospitality.