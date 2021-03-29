Zimbabwe to host Pakistan for Test, T20I cricket series

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE will take on Pakistan in April-May for two Test matches as well as well three Twenty20 international (T20I) games, with all matches at Harare Sports Club where no spectators will be allowed to witness the action.

First up is the T20I series scheduled for 21, 23 and 25 April, the matches are set to start 1100 hours local time.

The first Test match is scheduled to run from 29 April to 3 May, while the second one is set for 7-11 May, with play scheduled to start at 0930 hours local time. Pakistan are expected to arrive in Zimbabwe on 17 April.

As part of measure to minimise the spread of Covid-19, the series will be held in a bio-secure bubble, which simply refers to an environment that is aimed at keeping the teams relatively isolated from the outside world.

As a result, only those directly involved in the tour, that is the players, technical staffers, match officials and those offering the necessary support services, are the only people who will be permitted access to the stadium and the hotel accommodating the teams.

This will see both Zimbabwe and Pakistan players and support staff undergoing several Covid-19 tests during the tour.

Apart from being expected to strictly adhere to all coronavirus protocols such as sanitisation and physical distancing, all individuals within the bio-secure bubble will be monitored daily through temperature and symptom checks.

Other measures put in place by Zimbabwe Cricket include the daily disinfection and cleaning of the cricket facilities, including the changing rooms, toilets, offices, the media centre, walkways and car parks.

@Mdawini_29