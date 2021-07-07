Zimbabwe to host Rugby Africa Cup pool D as tournament is reduced to two teams after Tunisia denied permission to travel

Zimbabwe Sables captured here celebrating winning the 2019 Victoria Cup have been given the green light to travel to Portugal and Tunisia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE have been confirmed as the host nation for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool D fixtures after Tunisia withdrew as a venue following as increase in coronavirus cases in the North African country.

The new dates for the tournament to be held in Zimbabwe are 16 to 22 July.

In a statement released on Wednesday, the Zimbabwe Rugby Union confirmed that the Sables will get to enjoy home advantage in a crucial tournament that serves as a qualification pathway for the 2023 Rugby World Cup in France.

“Zimbabwe will now host pool D games after Tunisia failed to host the tournament after a surge in Covid-19 cases which saw them move from an orange to a red zone. Zimbabwe was on standby to host the games as the second highest ranked team in the group,’’ read a statement from ZRU.

Not only have Tunisia been removed as a host nation as authorities in that country have also denied their rugby team permission to travel for the tournament, which means pool D is now down to two countries, Zimbabwe and Burkina Faso, with the remaining countries to clash in two matches to be played under strict Covid-19 guidelines with no spectators allowed.

“The tournament was dealt a further blow when Tunisia was denied permission to travel to Zimbabwe. This means pool D matches will now be a two- team tournament to establish the ranking for the next stage of the competition in 2022.

“The tournament will now take place between the 16th and 22nd of July with two games being played under strict Covid-19 guidelines with no spectators,’’ concluded the ZRU statement.

Burkina Faso, winners of the Rugby Africa Cup repechage round robin held in Ouagadougou last month will arrive in Zimbabwe on 16 July and depart on 23 July.

Wednesday’s announcement comes as a great relief for the Brendan Dawson coached Zimbabwe Sables who have been in camp in Harare since 16 May. The Sables were meant to depart for Tunisia on 4 July but had to change those plans when Tunisia after sorting activity was suspended in the North African country, which meant the tournament that was meant to take place from 9-17 July in Monastir had to be called off.

@Mdawini_29