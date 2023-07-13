Zimbabwe to host Zambia in a hockey series

Brandon Moyo

ZIMBABWE is set to host Zambia in a three-day development series that will take place in Harare at St John’s Astro Turf Pitch.

The hockey series is scheduled for next month and will run from August 11-13. The tour will include senior men and women’s matches.

Zimbabwe Under-13s invitational team, Under-16 boys and girls, and Under-18s will all take part in matches against the visiting Zambian teams.

This will not be the first hockey series to take part between the two nations.

In August last year, a similar development series took part at the same venue and was the first ever international age group series between Zimbabwe and Zambia and the first competition in Zimbabwe involving another country post Covid-19 restrictions.

The series comes after Zimbabwe juniors visited Namibia for a series last week and came back home with good results.