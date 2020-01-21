Zimbabwe to import more maize

Dumisani Nsingo, Senior Business Reporter

GRAIN Millers Association of Zimbabwe (GMAZ) will from next week start importing 100 000 tonnes ofmaize as part of its efforts to curb the mealie-meal shortage in the country.

Addressing journalists at a media briefing in Bulawayo today after a mealie-meal stakeholder meeting GMAZ chairperson Mr Tafadzwa Musarara said the private sector would next week start making delivery of maize next as part of its efforts to compliment Government and non-governmental organisation.

“I’m glad to advice that we (GMAZ) have put mechanism in place to have maize coming into the country. This maize is very key to compliment the quantities that are coming in from GMB (Grain Marketing Board). This private sector initiative is meant to compliment Government in ensuring food security at household levels. The country’s current demand for commercial use (of maize) is 80 000 tonnes a month and we have signed up for close to 100 000 tonnes per month, with the immediate 50 000 (tonnes) starting to come early next week. We have our own limitations in respect of logistic but we are making very cogent plans to have the grain coming…,” he said.

The imported maize would be coming from Asian and South American countries as well as South Africa.

In September last year the country took delivery of the first tranche of the 17 000 tonnes of the 100 000 tonnes of maize imported from Tanzania that Government paid for as part of its efforts to alleviate food shortages brought about by the drought.

Mr Musarara said there was a need to ensure mealie-meal floods the formal market so as to quash the informal sector, which was reaping-off consumers.

@DNsingo