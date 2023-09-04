Zimbabwe to prosper under President ED

Sunday News Reporter

RENOWNED Bulawayo-based spiritual leader, Archbishop Mutumwa has said the recent election victory by President Mnangagwa is going to see Zimbabwe’s development trajectory going up and people’s lives improving in line with aspirations of an upper-middle- income economy by 2030.

He said the victory was the will of God who doesn’t want an adoption of cultures that were not in tandem with nature and Godliness such as legalizing homosexuality, same sex marriages and wanton sexual and immoral activities.

Archbishop Mutumwa urged churches and political stakeholders to preserve Christian values and African morality and guard against cultural erosion. The spiritual leader prophesied the win by President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF long before the elections were held where he also emphasised that the country was going to prosper as more minerals were going to be discovered and exploited.

He said the country was going to be taken ahead in the able leadership of President Mnangagwa adding that his development vision was going to bust the sanctions and make them irrelevant making those that imposed them looking like enemies of the people of Zimbabwe.

Archbishop Mutumwa said as he was praying for the country, he was given a message that the people of Zimbabwe should remain focused and peaceful as the victory of Zanu-PF was going to change their lives.

“My message to the people of Zimbabwe is to remain peaceful and united. They should accept the leader that God has given them and avoid the pitfall of being used by those that are bent on creating divisions and cause chaos so that they get a chance to loot the country’s resources. I said before that President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF are going to win the elections and it has come to pass. Now the Holy Spirit is telling me that the country is going to experience triple development in the hands of President Mnangagwa. A number of valuable minerals are going to be discovered and exploited. There is going to be an economic boom and it will ease people’s problems and make the country realise the upper middle-income economy by 2030,” he said.

He added that the choice of President Mnangagwa and Zanu-PF should not be looked at with bigoted political lenses but as a victory of the people of Zimbabwe against the heavily sponsored cultural imperialistic industry that celebrates immorality and laughs off the African way of doing things as archaic and uncivilized. He added that a number of foreign investors were going to come to Zimbabwe to invest including those that were once against the country.

Archbishop Mutumwa told his congregants during a visit to his Selborne Park shrine in Bulawayo by Cde Tendai Charuka who was contesting Bulawayo Central National Assembly seat two weeks before elections that Zanu-PF was going to win the elections.

“I have been praying for the country and its people and God told me that Zanu PF and its leader President Mnangagwa are going to win the elections resoundingly. Zanu PF is going to win in some areas where it is not ordinarily expected to win,” he said then.

After elections, he said, the country was going to witness a lot of developments that would add to what President Mnangagwa had done over the last five years. He added that he saw Zimbabweans coming from other countries where they were economic refugees to establish base in Zimbabwe.