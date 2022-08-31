Zimbabwe to receive normal to above normal rainfall, as grain deliveries increase

Rutendo Nyeve

Sunday News Reporter

ZIMBABWE is expected to receive normal rainfall with a bias towards above normal rainfall throughout the 2022/23 season, Government has said.

Speaking at the post Cabinet meeting yesterday, Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Monica Mutsvangwa said: “The nation is being informed that the country is expected to receive normal to above-normal rainfall during the 2022/23 season. The nation will continuously be updated of the rainfall pattern as the season progresses,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

Meanwhile, the Grain Marketing Board (GMB) continues to witness improved deliveries over the past few months to reach about 20 000 tonnes per week from a low of 1 500 tonnes. This ensures the country moves towards meeting its targets and ensure national food security.

Minister Mutsvangwa said the maize stocks stood at 435 489 tonnes as at August 25, while traditional grains stocks were at 64 716 tonnes and wheat stocks at 62 793 tonnes.

“Cabinet advises that the Grain Marketing Board maize stocks stood at 435 489 metric tonnes as at 25th August, 2022, while traditional grains stocks are standing at 64 716 metric tonnes. The total wheat stocks in the country amount to 62 793 metric tonnes,” said Minister Mutsvangwa.

This means the wheat in the country provides three months cover at an allocation rate of 21 000 metric tonnes per month.

“It is reported that a total of 131 139 metric tonnes of grain had been received by the Grain Marketing Board during the reporting period. Cumulative sales from 1 April 2022 stood at ZW$17 673 139 070.00. The nation is informed that a total of ZW$6.82 billion and US$6 million was received for farmer payments to date. A total of ZW$762 978 845.46 and US$5 106 280.00 is outstanding to farmers,”

Grain deliveries are anticipated to reach 300 000 tonnes by October owing to the late start of the rains and also the end of season rains which delayed.

