Zimbabwe to set up specialised drug and substance elimination agency

The Sunday News
Harare April 23, 2024 (New Ziana) – The Zimbabwe government is formulating a Bill that will provide the framework for establishing an additional Security Service and specialized Drug and Substance Elimination Agency.
Information Publicity and Broadcasting Services Minister Jenfan Muswere said this during the post-Cabinet media briefing on Tuesday.
He said his Defence counterpart Opah Muchinguri-Kashiri, who is the chairperson of the Inter-Ministerial Committee on Drug and Substance Abuse, had updated Cabinet on the Principles for the Zimbabwe Drug and Substance Agency Bill, which paves the way for the establishment of the Drug Agency.
Muswere said the Agency will be responsible for the enforcement of laws that deal with drug and substance trafficking, use and abuse as well as coordinating efforts of other support services.
“The Nation is advised that the prevalence of drug and substance abuse has become a global issue and Zimbabwe has not been spared. Drug and Substance Abuse has become a threat to economic development, social harmony, health and wellbeing, public order and security,” he said.
He said the country continues to intensify its response against drug and substance abuse across the country with at least 6 148 people being arrested since January this year, 677 of them being drug suppliers while 5 471 were end-users.
“A total of 106 illegal drug and substance trading bases were identified, raided, and destroyed in Harare, Shamva, Chinhoyi, Bindura, Bulawayo, and Mutare,” said Muswere.
He said 51 liquor outlets were charged for operating without the correct licenses, 268 operators were also arrested for violating license conditions while 17 outlets had their licenses cancelled for violating operating conditions.
“A total of 311 countrywide inspections on medicine outlets were conducted and 62 lines of medicines were confiscated. Awareness campaigns on drug and substance abuse are being accelerated targeting adults, youths and children.
Muswere said Cabinet had also approved the Zimbabwe Multi-Sectoral Drug and Substance Abuse Plan 2024-2030, which outlines a comprehensive strategic approach to address the escalating threat of drug and substance abuse to public health, economic growth, national security, and social stability in the country.
He said the decentralization of the Drug and Narcotics Department will be expedited while its fine structure will be reviewed and updated.
Cabinet also directed that suppliers of drugs and other illegal substances should be prosecuted through the courts and not through spot fines.
“Establishment of outpatient Psycho-Social Support Centers and parenting groups countrywide as well as the purchase of psychotropic medicines and food provisions for rehabilitation centers will be expedited,” said Muswere.