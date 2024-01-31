Zimbabwe trains nearly 1 000 nurses on Rapid Cholera Testing to enhance outbreak response

Robin Muchetu, Senior Reporter

THE Ministry of Health and Child Care has trained 987 nurses on Rapid Antigen RDTs (Rapid Diagnostic Tests) for cholera with the support from the World Health Organization (WHO) in a move to combat cholera outbreaks more effectively.

WHO said this initiative significantly bolsters laboratory capacity and decentralizes diagnostic services, bringing rapid cholera testing closer to affected communities.

“Traditional cholera diagnosis often relies on culture methods, which require sophisticated equipment and trained personnel. This can prolong diagnosis and delay treatment, particularly in remote areas. Rapid Antigen RDTs offer a game-changer, faster results as RDTs deliver results within 15-30 minutes, enabling prompt medical intervention and outbreak containment. Nurses can readily perform RDTs, even in resource-limited settings,” noted WHO in their cholera update.

They said the procedure is simple and requires minimal equipment and also allows for decentralised testing.

“With trained nurses equipped for RDTs, diagnosis becomes readily available at local health facilities, eliminating the need for patients to travel long distances to centralized laboratories. Recognising the crucial role of nurses in frontline healthcare, the Ministry of Health and Child Care (MoHCC) has given priority to their training in RDTs. This promotes the quick identification of cholera cases, and early diagnosis allows for prompt isolation and treatment, which minimizes transmission risks. Furthermore, accurate and timely diagnosis improves case management, leading to better patient outcomes, as it guides optimal treatment. Decentralised testing also facilitates comprehensive community-level surveillance, enabling early detection and outbreak control,” they added.

