Zimbabwe triathlon team off to Egypt for African Championships

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

SOME members of the Zimbabwean triathlon team have arrived in Egypt for the 2021 Sharm El Sheikh African Championships taking place this coming weekend in the Egyptian resort city.

Joshua Jacobs, Duwan Botha, Matipa Mawere, Emma Lidsba and Anje Van As departed from the Robert Mugabe International Airport accompanied by tour manager Tracey Jacobs on Monday. Austin Gill had already arrived in Sharm with the last member of the team Andie Kuipers departs on Wednesday.

An update provided by Triathlon Zimbabwe on Tuesday indicated that the team had arrived in Cairo.

Jacobs on Monday thanked Safeguard Zimbabwe for being the team’s main financial backer.

“We are finally going on tour. Off to Africa Champs in Egypt, big thanks to Safeguard Zimbabwe who was our biggest tour sponsor,’’ posted Jacobs on Facebook.

Mikayla Colegrave and Matthew Denslow are already in Egypt for the Sharm el Sheikh African Cup.

The mixed team relay athletes have yet to be selected and coach Pamela Fulton will wait until after everyone has raced their individual events before appointing the team. Sadly, Denslow will be unavailable as he has to immediately depart Egypt for the UK after his race due to exam commitments.

@Mdawini_29