Zimbabwe Under-19 Women embark on SA cricket tour

Sports Editor

THE Zimbabwe Under-19 Women’s side on Thursday (today) for a five-match Twenty20 (T20) series against South Africa Under-19 Women.

The games will be played on 1, 2, 4, 6 and 7 October at the Sahara Park Willowmoore Cricket Stadium in Benoni.

Both teams are using the series as part of their preparations for the inaugural ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup to be hosted by South Africa next January.

The Zimbabwe Under-19 Women’s squad includes two players – all-rounder Kelis Ndhlovu and pace bowler Michelle Mavunga – who already boast international experience at senior level.

Ndhlovu was the highest wicket taker at the ICC Women’s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 that ended on Sunday in the United Arab Emirates.

During her maiden tour with the seniors in Namibia earlier this year, she shared an unbeaten opening stand worth 158 runs with Sharne Mayers.

Ndhlovu was also part of the Zimbabwe Women team that played the South Africa Emerging Women side at the start of September.

Mavunga made her debut for the senior team in Namibia earlier this year and travelled with the side to India for a training camp in July.

The Ndiraya twins, Kelly and Kay, have followed in the footsteps of their sister Ashley – who has been in the Zimbabwe Women set-up for more than 15 years – in making it into a national side.

Another player with a national team sibling is Tawananyasha Marumani whose brother Tadiwanashe is a Zimbabwe international.

The youngest members of the squad are Paula Whaley, aged 12, and 13-year-olds Christine Mutasa and Beloved Biza.

At the ICC Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup, Zimbabwe are in Group B alongside England, Pakistan and Rwanda.

Zimbabwe Under-19 Women’s Squad for South Africa tour

Kelis Ndhlovu, Vimbai Mutungwindo, Kay Ndiraya, Christine Mutasa, Paula Whaley, Michelle Mavunga, Olinda Chare, Danielle Meikle, Adel Zimunhu, Beloved Biza, Tawananyasha Marumani, Kelly Ndiraya, Portia Chihwai, Natasha Mutomba, Kudzai Chigora

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29