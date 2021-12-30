Zimbabwe Under-19s beat Ireland in cricket warm up match

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE warmed up for next month’s International Cricket Council Under-19 Cricket World Cup with a win by 55 runs over Ireland at St Catherine Sports and Social Club, Bayleys, Barbados on Wednesday.

David Bennett top scored for Zimbabwe with 59 runs from 68 deliveries coming in to bat at number five while Tashinga Makoni was the second best with 34 off 46 as the Zimbabwean juniors were 241 all out in 50 overs. In response, Ireland were bowled out for 186 in 46.3 overs, their highest run contributor being skipper Tim Tector who made 94 off 124 balls. Victor Chirwa had the best bowling figures for Zimbabwe with three wickets for 36 runs in 9.3 overs. Bennett, Tendekayi Mataranyika and Connor Mitchell had two wickets apiece.

Zimbabwe and Ireland clash once again on Thursday, with the two teams to rest on Friday prior to meeting on Saturday as well as Sunday. The United States of America were meant to also play Zimbabwe but they pulled out from what was meant to be a triangular series, which left the Zimbabweans and Irish to clash four times as they build up for the World Cup.

Further action is lined up for the Emmanuel Bawa captained Zimbabweans when they take on Canada and Bangladesh in practice matches.