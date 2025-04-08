Zimbabwe, Venezuela seal scholarship deal for 50 students in Caracas

The Zimbabwe government has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidential and National Scholarships Department and the Gran Mariscal De Ayacucho Foundation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to provide 50 scholarships to local students.
Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere confirmed the development during the Tuesday media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.
“Of these scholarships, 40 will be dedicated to medical studies, while 10 will cover various university courses. All the courses will be taught in Caracas, Venezuela,” he said.
Meanwhile, in a bold stride toward bridging the digital divide, the government has approved the implementation of the Presidential Internet Program Scheme, an ambitious initiative designed to bring broadband internet connectivity to every corner of the country.
The initiative, which falls under the Digital Economy Thematic Area of the National Development Strategy 1 (NDS1), aims to provide reliable and high-speed internet access to all 2 400 administrative wards across the country.
“This program will connect the unconnected by targeting areas that are currently not serviced, especially those in remote parts of the country,” said Dr Muswere.
Using cutting-edge Low Earth Orbit (LEO) satellite technology in tandem with fibre optic infrastructure, the scheme promises to deliver comprehensive and inclusive connectivity.
Facilities to benefit include schools, Community Information Centres, Zimbabwe Republic Police Stations, health institutions, traditional leaders’ homesteads, agriculture extension offices, courts, District Development Coordinators’ offices, vocational training centres, and Growth Points.
Dr Muswere emphasized the transformative impact the program will have on rural communities.
“The outcomes of this initiative are far-reaching. We expect enhanced broadband connectivity, improved access to digital services, increased ICT utilisation, and a significant boost in digital literacy,” he said.
“It will also advance financial inclusion and strengthen the digital economy, particularly in underserved areas.”
Set to roll out in June this year, the scheme will run through 2030, with continuous reviews built in to keep pace with technological advancements.
The project also aligns with the broader goals of the Smart Zimbabwe Master Plan, which envisions a digitally empowered society and knowledge-based economy.
New Ziana