Zimbabwe, Venezuela seal scholarship deal for 50 students in Caracas

The Zimbabwe government has approved a Memorandum of Understanding between the Presidential and National Scholarships Department and the Gran Mariscal De Ayacucho Foundation of the Bolivarian Republic of Venezuela to provide 50 scholarships to local students.

Information, Publicity and Broadcasting Minister Dr Jenfan Muswere confirmed the development during the Tuesday media briefing after the Cabinet meeting.

“Of these scholarships, 40 will be dedicated to medical studies, while 10 will cover various university courses. All the courses will be taught in Caracas, Venezuela,” he said. The initiative is part of fostering educational collaboration between the two countries.