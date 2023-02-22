Zimbabwe well represented at Confederation of African Cycling Road Championships

Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE were one of the countries that were well represented at the recently held Confederation of African Cycling Road Championships in Accra, Ghana.

The Zimbabwean team was accompanied to Ghana by Cycling Zimbabwe President, Davis Muhambi.

Some members of Zimbabwe cycling team at Confederation of African Cycling Road Championships

The competition, which was organised under the auspices of Union Cycliste International, world governing body for sports cycling and oversees international competitive cycling events, the Ministry of Youth and Sports, the Ghana Cycling Federation, the National Sports Authority and the Ghana Olympic Committee was part of the qualifiers for the upcoming Africa Games and 2024 Olympic Games in Paris, France.

Ghana is hosting the African Games in August this year.

Zimbabwean cyclists got to compete against bikers from Algeria, Angola, Benin, Botswana, Burkina Faso, Cape Verde, Egypt, Eritrea, Ethiopia, Lesotho, Ghana, Guinea, Ivory Coast, Namibia, Nigeria, Mauritius, Morocco, Rwanda, Sao Tome and Principe and Uganda.