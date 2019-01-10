Zimbabwe whitewash Namibia in Namib Desert T20 Women Challenge

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

A five nil whitewash was achieved by the Zimbabwe women’s cricket team over Namibia when the Lady Chevrons clobbered their hostesses by nine wickets in the last match of the Namib Desert T20 Women Challenge played at Sparta United Club in Walvis Bay on Thursday.

Namibia never got going after winning the toss and opting to bat as they skittled out for 60 runs in 20 overs. The highest score for the home team was 21 coming from Sune Wittmann.

Pace bowler Nomatter Mutasa was in superb form with ball in hand, picking up four wickets for nine runs in four overs. Off break bowler Precious Marange was also brilliant with the ball to finish with figures of three wickets for just five runs in four overs, with one maiden while leg spinner Anesu Mushangwe had one wicket.

In their run chase, Zimbabwe lost just one wicket on their way to victory in 9.1 overs. Modester Mupachikwa was the only batsmen Zimbabwe lost, with Marange unbeaten on 32 and together with former skipper Chipo Tiripano who was also not out on 13, with the two taking Zimbabwe over the line.

Having won the series 5-0, it came as no surprise when all the individual accolades went to Zimbabwe. On top of collecting the series trophy, Zimbabwe also had Mushangwe taking the bowler of the series, skipper Mary-Anne Musonda walking away with the batsman of the tournament while Loreen Phiri was the fielder of the competition.

The Zimbabweans, who have been in Namibia since 3 January will return home on Saturday.

Zimbabwe women’s cricket team for Namibia tour

Mary-Anne Musonda(captain), Chipo Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Anesu Mushangwe, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Mzembe, Loreen Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ellen Tshuma, Nomatter Mutasa

Coach: Adam Chifo

Assistant coach: Sinikiwe Mpofu

Team manager: Samkelisiwe Nkiwane

