Zimbabwe Women camp in India ahead of T20 World Cup Qualifier

Mehluli Sibanda,Â Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe womenâ€™s cricket team has embarked on a training camp in India as part of their preparations for the ICC Womenâ€™s T20 World Cup Qualifier 2022 to be held in the United Arab Emirates in September.

According to a statement released by Zimbabwe Cricket, the team arrived in Bengaluru on Tuesday with a squad of 16 players, led by the captain Mary-Anne Musonda.

Zimbabwe women will be in India for 18 days after accepting an invitation to tour from the Omtex ICWC Cricket Institute and they will play five Twenty20 (T20) games against local sides.

They will start off with a clash against the Karnataka State Womenâ€™s Select side this Thursday.

Zimbabwe Women will be in action again the following day, while the rest of the T20 matches are penciled in for 18, 20 and 21 July.

All the matches will be played at the NICE Cricket Arena in Bengaluru.

After the T20 games, the visitors will also be involved in three one-day matches against the locals.

Zimbabwe women in India: Christabel Chatonzwa, Francisca Chipare, Chiedza Dhururu, Nyasha Gwanzura, Michelle Mavunga , Precious Marange, Sharne Mayers, Audrey Mazvishaya, Esther Mbofana, Chipo Mugeri-Tiripano, Pellagia Mujaji, Mary-Anne Musonda (captain), Kelis Ndhlovu, Loryn Phiri, Nomvelo Sibanda, Loreen Tshuma

