Zimbabwe women close in on whitewash over Namibia in Namib Desert T20 Women Challenge

The Sunday News

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women’s cricket team continued to sparkle in the Namib Desert Women T20 Women Challenge when they defeated Namibia by 69 runs at Sparta United Club in Walvis Bay on Wednesday to go four nil up in the five-match series.

Opener Modester Mupachikwa top scored with an unbeaten 75 runs off 63 deliveries, with her effort complemented by skipper Mary-Anne Musonda who finished on 45 not out having faced 39 balls to guide Zimbabwe to 150 for two in 20 overs.

In reply to Zimbabwe’s total, Namibia were bowled out for 82-8 in 20 overs, their highest contribution with the bat coming from opener Adri van der Merwe who made 28 at the top of the order.

Leg spinner Anesu Mushangwe was the architect of the Namibian downfall with three wickets for nine runs in four overs, pace bowler Chiedza Mzembe had two wickets while there was one apiece for Loreen Phiri and Christabel Chatonzwa.

Zimbabwe still thumped Namibia despite resting two of their key players, Ashley Ndiraya and Josephine Nkomo, whose places in the team were taken up by Mzembe along with Ellen Tshuma.

The Adam Chifo coached Lady Chevrons will look to whitewash the Namibians when the two teams meet in the last match of the series on Thursday before the Zimbabweans return home on Saturday.

Zimbabwe women’s cricket team for Namibia tour

Mary-Anne Musonda(captain), Chipo Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Anesu Mushangwe, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Mzembe, Loreen Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ellen Tshuma, Nomatter Mutasa

Coach: Adam Chifo

Assistant coach: Sinikiwe Mpofu

Team manager: Samkelisiwe Nkiwane

