Zimbabwe women fifteens rugby team in Uganda for Rugby Africa Cup pool C fixtures

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe national fifteens women’s rugby team has arrived in Kampala, Uganda for two matches against their Ugandan in two Rugby Africa Cup pool C fixtures.

Led by flyhalf Constance Ngwende, the Zimbabwean women landed in Uganda on Sunday and got an opportunity to unwind before they got down to serious training on Monday.

An update from the ZRU said the girls were safely in Uganda with the team to train on Monday.

“The Zimbabwe Women’s Rugby Sables arrived and were well received in Kampala, Uganda. They have had an unwinding session and will today (Monday) get down to the business at hand by visiting the stadium and a training session. The coach Munya Mhonda is upbeat and says the team is in good spirits after their long journey and they are raring to go,’’ said the ZRU.

Zimbabwe will take on Uganda on Wednesday before the two teams collide again four days later. Both matches will be played at the Kyadondo Rugby Grounds. As part of preparations for the matches against Uganda, the Zimbabwean women played two friendly matches against their Ugandan counterparts in Harare early last month.

As a way of creating a platform for the women’s international teams to compete in more consistent, competitive and sustainable competitions at regional and global level, this year, Rugby Africa released a unified calendar for the men and women’s fifteens version of the game. – @Mdawini_29