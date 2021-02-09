Zimbabwe women lose to Pakistan in first one-dayer

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE women started off their three-match 50 over cricket series against Pakistan on a losing note when they lost by 178 runs in the opening encounter played at Harare Sports Club on Tuesday.

Set a target of 256 runs to win, Zimbabwe were cleaned up for 77 in 34.1 overs to trail 1-0 in the three-match 50 over contest.

Pakistan women batted first and posted 255/6 in 50 overs. Their captain, Javeria Khan, who came in to bat at number four top scored with 81 off 116 deliveries to walk away with the Player of the Match accolade and was complemented by Aliya Riyaz’s 74 from 87 balls batting at number six.

Left arm seamer Nomvelo Sibanda and fellow pace bowler Esther Mbofana had two wickets each while off spinner Tasmeen Granger picked up one wicket.

Zimbabwe’s run chase got off to a terrible start when they lost a wicket in the fifth over with their score on 13. Pellagia Mujaji top scored with 16, with Precious Marange the second highest run scorer with 13. Mujaji and Marange were the only batters to get into double figures, with the 12 extras given away by Pakistan the third highest run contributor to Zimbabwe’s total.

Left spinner Sadia Iqbal took two wickets for just eight runs in five overs, two of those overs being maidens. Off spinner Nida Dar picked up two wickets for nine runs in seven overs, three of her overs not costing any runs. Pace bowler Fatima Sana also had two wickets for 16 runs from six overs.

The next 50-over matches are scheduled for Friday and Sunday before the two teams clash in three Twenty20 Internationals on 17, 19 and 20 February.

Both teams are using the matches to prepare for the International Cricket Council Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier to be staged in Sri Lanka from 3-19 July.

@Mdawini_29

