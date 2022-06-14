Zimbabwe Women Sables in South Africa for Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool A

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women’s rugby team has arrived in Cape Town, South Africa for the Rugby Africa Cup Pool A matches which will see them take on South Africa and Namibia.

Coached by Lissy Wasarirevu, the Zimbabwe women left the country on Monday. They clash with South Africa at City Park in Cape Town on Wednesday prior to taking on Namibia at the same venue on Sunday.

Loose head prop Melissa Ndlovu is the captain of team that has been preparing for the Rugby Africa Cup for a month. They last played international rugby in July last year when they took on Uganda in Rugby Africa Women’s Cup Pool C matches in Kampala. Zimbabwe lost 41-0 and 34-3 to Uganda.

Due to bad weather in Cape Town, Wasarirevu has not been able to take her players for any training session since the team arrived in the Mother City. They will only fine tune in an indoor facility on Tuesday afternoon.

Zimbabwe Women Sables: Melissa Ndlovu (captain), Patience Harubereki, Tinotenda Mugari, Samantha Chirongoma, Rumbidzai Mack, Caroline Malenga, Wadzanai Chidawa, Rumbidzai Chigumbu, Maria Maungwa, Tarren Munodaani, Robyn Mhembere, Delight Mukomondo, Chiwoniso Mabika, Ruvimbo Musere, Precious Marange, Nokuthaba Mzizi, Jacquiline Mupudzi, Vimbai Dehwa, Nyashadzashe Gonangombe, Elvra Shoko, Pauline Sianga, Precious Chirinda, Rufaro Tagarira, Tadiwanashe Chendambuya, Proud Magumura

Follow on Twitter @Mdawini_29