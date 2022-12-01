Zimbabwe women Under-19 cricket team triumphs in India

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE Under-19 won their first practice T20 cricket match against Omtex ICWC Under-19 Women by nine runs in Mumbai, India earlier today.

Batting first, the young Lady Chevrons were restricted to 88-9 in 20 overs and managed to keep their hosts at 79-9 in 20 overs to take home the first victory.

Zimbabwe lost wickets early in the match, losing opener Kelly Ndiraya for just one run with just three batters managing to cross double figures from the team’s innings. Danielle Meikle top scored for Zimbabwe with an unbeaten 14 runs and captain, Kelis Ndhlovu scored 13 runs.

Kudzai Chigora chipped in with 10 runs for the visitors while Natasha Mtomba, wicketkeeper Vimbai Mutungwindu and Adel Zimunu all scored nine runs to round up Zimbabwe’s innings. Vedal Raut took three wickets for the hosts while Neelakshi Talati and Rachana Pagdhare took two scalps each.

Defending a total of 89, Zimbabwean bowlers gave out a lot of extras which contributed to the hosts’ final score. Zimbabwean conceded 31 extras in their innings, 23 wides, four leg byes, three no balls and one by. No batter managed to cross double figures for the hosts, with the highest scorer, Anushree Swami finishing with nine runs.

Ndhlovu took four wickets for Zimbabwe while Meikle and Chigora took two and one wicket respectively to guide Zimbabwe to victory in the opening match.

Zimbabwe are using the tour to India as part of their preparations for next year’s inaugural International Cricket Council Under-19 Women’s T20 World Cup in South Africa. The Young Lady Chevrons got automatic qualification to the global showpiece alongside South Africa, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, New Zealand, Pakistan, Sri Lanka, United States of America and the West Indies. Indonesia, Rwanda, Scotland and the United Arab Emirates booked their tickets through regional qualifiers. – @brandon_malvin