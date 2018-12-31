Zimbabwe women’s cricket team for Namib Desert T20 Challenge in Namibia

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE Zimbabwe women cricket team heads off to Namibia on Wednesday for the Namib Desert Women’s Twenty20 Challenge where they will play against their Namibian counterparts in Walvis Bay.

A squad of 21 players has been in camp in Harare since 10 December in preparation for the tour and the selectors on Monday announced the final squad of 14 for the trip to Namibia where the action gets underway on Saturday. The Zimbabwean girls are led by recently appointed skipper, all rounder Mary-Anne Musonda who has taken over the captaincy from Chipo Tiripano.

Matches between Zimbabwe and Namibia are scheduled for the Sparta Oval in Walvis Bay on 5, 6, 7, 9 and 10 January.

The Zimbabwe lasses were last in action way back in May during the Women’s T20 Challenge held in Harare. Other countries that took part were Namibia, Uganda and Tanzania. Uganda won the tournament with a seven-run triumph over Zimbabwe in the final.

Besides Musonda, the Zimbabwean women will count on the experience of Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Sharne Mayers, Precious Marange and Anesu Mushangwe.

Zimbabwe women’s team for Namibia tour

Mary-Anne Musonda(captain), Chipo Tiripano, Ashley Ndiraya, Anesu Mushangwe, Sharne Mayers, Nomvelo Sibanda, Josephine Nkomo, Precious Marange, Modester Mupachikwa, Chiedza Mzembe, Loreen Phiri, Christabel Chatonzwa, Ellen Tshuma, Nomatter Mutasa

Coach: Adam Chifo

Assistant coach: Sinikiwe Mpofu

Team manager: Samkelisiwe Nkiwane

