Zimbabwe, Zambia revenue authorities launch cross-border clearance data exchange project

Judith Phiri, Business Reporter

Zimbabwe and Zambia’s revenue authorities have launched a cross-border clearance data exchange project implementation at Victoria Falls Border Post, which seeks to enhance a paperless transactional data exchange on imports, transit and export declarations between the two countries.

In a statement, the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) said the initiative was in line with the WCO Safe Framework of Standards to establish Customs-to-Customs networks to promote the seamless movement of goods through secure international trade supply chains.

“The Zimbabwe Revenue Authority (ZIMRA) wishes to advise its valued Clearing Agents and all concerned members of the public of the launch of the Zimbabwe Revenue Authority/Zambia Revenue Authority (ZIMRA/ZRA) cross-border clearance data exchange project implementation at Victoria Falls Border Post on Monday 11 December 2023,” said the revenue authority.

“The cross-border clearance data exchange project seeks to enhance a paperless transactional data exchange on imports, transit and export declarations between Zimbabwe and Zambia. The interchange will affect the clearance of commercial cargo passing through the Victoria Falls border post with effect from the 11 December 2023.”

ZIMRA said the vision of this data exchange project was to see the creation of an international “e-Customs” network that will ensure seamless, real-time and paperless flows of information and connectivity between Customs Administrations.

“Some of the benefits of the initiative are to facilitate trade data reconciliation and elimination of the mismatch of regional trade data, to facilitate fast track release of goods and to reduce clearance times and to aid in the pre-clearance process.”

The revenue authority said the project will also promote harmonised processing of regional goods declarations, while they hope and trust that this development will go a long way in reducing border delays.