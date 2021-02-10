Zimbabwean cricketer Jarvis winning battle against Covid-19, malaria, tick bite fever

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national cricket team fast bowler, Kyle Jarvis, who was last year ruled out of action by a back injury is on the recovery path after battling against the coronavirus, malaria as well as tick bite fever in the last few weeks.

Posting on Twitter, Jarvis said he started showing Covid-19 signs on 26 January and immediately went into self-isolation. His situation did not get better and he ended getting help from Trauma Centre in Borrowdale where he was day patient for one week.

“Tuesday 26th of January I started displaying all the usual Covid-19 symptoms so immediately isolated at home. Unfortunately, over the next four days my condition worsened. On the Saturday morning I could no longer carry on at home and rushed to Borrowdale Trauma Centre. On arrival I had a heart rate of 225 and wasn’t in a good way. Further tests were done and came to find out that I had Covid-19, Malaria and Tick bite fever. The next four days were spent in treatment and under the care of Dr Vivek Solanki and his team at Borrowdale Trauma Centre,’’ said Jarvis.

With the bowler disclosing that the damage to his lungs was not as extensive, Jarvis indicated that he should be back at training in three months. This means the fast bowler will not only miss Zimbabwe series against Afghanistan, made up of two Tests and three Twenty20 Internationals in the United Arab Emirates next month but he will also sit out when Pakistan tour Zimbabwe in April for two Tests and three T20Is.

“I’m back on my feet and recovered from all three illnesses and the damage to my lungs isn’t too extensive and I can be back training within three months.”

Jarvis last played international cricket for Zimbabwe in January last year against Sri Lanka in the first Test at Harare Sports Club. A back injury ruled him out of the second Test and Zimbabwe’s tours to Bangladesh as well as Pakistan.

