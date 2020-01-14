Zimbabwean cricketer Musakanda sacked by Australian cricket club after drinking and driving conviction

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWEAN cricket player, Tarisai Musakanda is back home after he was fired by his Australian club, New City Cricket Club following his conviction for driving while under the influence of alcohol.

Musakanda came home last week, with New City president Chris Green stating that they had to take a strong stand by sending the player packing since his conduct is not part of the principles they seek to uphold as an institution.

“His behaviour is not representative of the values we hold dear at the New City Cricket Club. “We’ll grow into a very strong club for a long time, but if we didn’t make a stand now, we won’t,’’ Green was quoted.

Musakanda headed off to Australia in November last year, having played for Budleigh Cricket Club in England.

The 25-year Musakanda, a middle order batsman has represented Zimbabwe 22 times across the three formats of the game, with his best score being the 43 runs he compiled against Pakistan on his Twenty20 International debut at Harare Sports Club in July 2018.

His sacking for deplorable conduct will not do his reputation any good as he was seen as one of the candidates for future leadership of the Zimbabwe senior national team. He had already showed his leadership qualities by captaining the Zimbabwe Select XI at the 2018 edition of the Africa T20 in South Africa. He was in superb form in that particular competition and his brilliance with the bat saw him named as captain of the Team of the Tournament.

Musakanda’s remarkable display at the crease was key in Zimbabwe Select XI winning three of their four group games.

@Mdawini_29