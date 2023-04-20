Zimbabwean golfers on the verge of World Junior Championships qualification

Brandon Moyo, Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE junior golfers are on the verge of qualifying for the World Junior Championships in Tokyo, Japan as they are sitting in a good position at the ongoing All Africa Junior Team Championships at Lake Victoria Serena Golf Resort and Spa in Uganda.

Both the boys’ and girls’ teams are occupying second position in their respective categories and are both behind South Africa. The top two countries qualify for the championships in Tokyo.

Zimbabwean junior golfers in Uganda.

In the boys’ section, Zimbabwe has a team score of 709 points, while leaders South Africa are on 637. The Zimbabwean team is made up of Michael Wallace, Vincent Chindambazina, Tanaka Chatora and Brydon Amm.

Wallace, in the first three rounds has scores of 77, 80 and 70 while Chindambazina has 83, 81 and 79. Chatora has managed to have scores of 80, 78 and 81 whereas Amm has 83, 95 and 81 for the team’s total score.

The girls’ team is made up of Primrose Chikwaya, Mariam Masiya and Kudzai Mandava and they have a team score of 475 while leaders South Africa are on 444 points. Chikwaya made round scores of 82, 75 and 78 while Masiya had scores of 87, 78 and 78. Mandava managed to make scores of 85, 81 and 81 to complete the team’s total score after three rounds.

The young golfers are in action today for the last round of the tournament and will be looking at continuing their fine run on the course and fly the Zimbabwean flag high.

