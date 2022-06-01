Zimbabwean junior rugby teams named for South African Youth Weeks

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

THE headmaster in charge Zimbabwe Schools Rugby, Tungamirai Mashungu has announced the 2022 National Squads for the U14, U17 and U19 South African Youth Weeks. Congratulations to all the Junior Sables.

After the recently held trials at Lomagundi and Gateway, players have been selected for the country’s Under-14, Under-17 and Under-19. They will represent Zimbabwe at the Under-13 Craven Week, Under-19 Grant Khomo Week and Under-18 Academy Week respectively.

Lomagundi was the venue for the Under-17 and Under-19 trials while those aspiring to represent the country at Under-14 level were at Gateway.

Zimbabwe Under-14 are going to Krugersdorp, Gauteng for the Under-13 Craven Week from 27 June to 1 July. Kimberly in the Northern Cape is hosting the Under-16 Grant Khomo Week from 27 June to 1 July while the Under-18 Craven Week as well as Under-18 Academy Week is taking place in Wellington, Western Cape from 1-7 July.

The Youth Weeks are making a return after not being held in 2020 and 2021 due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

Zimbabwe Under-14: Christian Francis Murape (Saint John’s College), Eminishia Musarira (Plumtree), Mukudzeyi Mukoko (Prince Edward), Liam Britten (Watershed), Daniel Hutchings (Hellenic Academy), Louis Peech (Hellenic Academy), Tanaka Chigwedere (Entumbane), Bryce Honiball (Falcon College), Mukudzei Chisi (St John’s College), Mudiwa Jenje (Alex Park), Nashe Pepukai (St John’s College), Dumisani Msipa (Falcon College), Tadiwa Chakuchichi (St John’s College), Ivan Mtungwazi (Christian Brothers College), Ethan Zhou (Prince Edward), Christian Smith (Hellenic Academy), Tawana Muhita (Eaglesvale), Ebenezer Muzirikazi (Prince Edward), Chad Shearing (Falcon College), Grey van der Merwe (Falcon College), Takudzwa Chisandure (Eaglesvale), Tristan van der Merwe (Falcon College),

Non travelling reserves: Bradley Chipazi (Falcon College), Hebert Chinyere (Wise Owl), Eric Chironga (Watershed), Christian Vheriwa (St John's College), Tawananyasha Chimbganda (Kyle College), Sean Manengureni (MCS).