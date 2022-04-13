Zimbabwean junior tennis players in Mozambique for ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Teams’ Competition

Mehluli Sibanda, Senior Sports Reporter

ZIMBABWE national, aged 12 years and tennis players have arrived in Maputo, Mozambique for the ITF/CAT Southern African Junior Teams’ Competition to be held in the Mozambican capital city from 14-18 April.

Bulawayo based Emmly Lebogang George, Adrian Muzire who travelled by road via South Africa accompanied by Mkhululi George, the father of Emmly who also serves as her coach. Kuziva Chapepa, who is now based in South Africa also went by road to Mozambique. Akeelah Khanye, Devine Kaliofasi and Courage Ndlovu flew from Harare.

Despite being the top female player in the 12 years and under, George had to go through the qualifiers to make it into the national team.

Emmly, her father, Muzire got transport assistance from Brooklyn Express to Johannesburg.

“She is happy, she is in high spirits and she must pull through. I hear the South Africans are not here so it’s a chance. We should see some good performances and hopefully some good results,’’ George said.

In the build up to the Mozambique tournament, the 11-year-old Emmly took part in tournaments held in Mutare, Masvingo, Gweru and in Bulawayo where she was a champion in three of the events. She was actually in the finals of all the tournaments she took part in. [email protected]_29