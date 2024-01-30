Zimbabwean Khanye joins Namibian Giants

Gerald Sibanda

FORMER Bulawayo City striker Nkosilomusa Khanye has joined Namibian giants Young Africa FC for the remainder of the Namibian 2023/24 season.

The Skillful forward joins the team after a long spell without a professional contract. He was previously linked with joining big teams such as Highlanders and other big teams abroad but Khanye was happy with his latest move.

Just a fortnight ago he was shown the exit door by Greenfuel after a three-day trial.

“I am happy to be here with this big club and I will do everything to try and make sure that the club improves on its goal scoring form,” said Khanye.

The 23-year-old will join fellow Zimbabwean and former Hwahwa FC attacker Butho Phiri who was also delighted to have Khanye as his strike partner.

“I am delighted to have Khanye as my teammate here. It is always nice to have your homeboy in a foreign land. I hope everything goes well for him and he has good fortunes. He is a talented player, that is one thing for sure and will add a lot of value to the team,” said Phiri.

Khanye is a former Bulawayo City, Bantu Rovers and Botswana’s Young Stars player. He will be hoping to immediately find his goal scoring touch at his new club.

Young African are in sixth place in the log, nine points behind log leaders African Stars with the 16-team league at its halfway point.